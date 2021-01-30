Prosecutors want more than 14 years in prison for rapist

The case of convicted rapist, 38-year-old Leonard Kanyama, in Chikwawa has been referred to the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre as prosecutors want more than 14 years in prison for the convict.

Kanyama was arrested last year after he raped a child aged 11 in Chikwawa and dumped her on the road where some well-wishers found her while bleeding heavily from her private parts.

The Chikwawa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has since found Kanyama guilty of defilement (rape of a child) and abduction.

However, the court’s sentence cannot exceed 14 years and the state asked that sentencing should be done by the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre.

First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Chilundu after finding Kanyama guilty agreed with the state that 14 years would not be enough for the rapist. Chilundu then referred the case to the Chief Resident Magistrate Court for sentencing.

Kanyama hails from Dziwazina, Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa.