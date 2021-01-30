Man fined K350,000 over Facebook post

Kasungu First Grade Magistrate’s Court has fined 37-year-old Joseph Nkhoma K350,000 for insulting police officers on his Facebook page.

The court through State Prosecutor Sub-Inspector Romus Amini heard that on January 22, 2020 Nkhoma wrote on his Facebook page, bearing the name “Thanthwe Joseph,” that Police officers from Santhe impounded a motor vehicle and were using it for carrying fair paying passengers (matola) whilst the owner was placed in police cell.

Police carried out investigations which led to the arrest of Nkhoma on Tuesday, January 27.

He was charged with publication of offensive communication which is contrary to section 87 of the electronic transaction act.

When he appeared in court, he pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him.

In its submission, the state asked the court to give the accused a stiff sentence citing that such behaviours have led the public to develop hatred towards police officers and that it can also lead to breach of peace in the area.

In mitigation, Nkhoma pleaded for leniency saying that he was a first offender and he is looking after his old parents.

First Grade Magistrate Damiano Banda ordered Nkhoma to pay K350, 000 in default serve 12 months jail term.

Nkhoma has since paid the fine to escape the jail term. Nkhoma hails from Mbuzi village, Traditional Authority Nthunduwala in Kasungu district.