People urged to report to police if asked to pay for Covid-19 test

The Taskforce on Coronavirus says Covid-19 tests are free in public testing sites and has encouraged people to report to police if requested to pay for tests.

Chairperson of the Taskforce John Phuka said this on Friday. According to Phuka, people have been complaining that they are being asked to pay in order to get tested.

“We have received reports that in some public testing sites people are requested to pay for testing for those with symptoms or suspect and I would like to strongly encourage the public to gather enough evidence and report such individuals to police,” he said.

Phuka pointed out that the pathway for COVID-19 testing for anyone experiencing the symptoms and for all contacts of the confirmed cases is through the District Health Offices/District Hospitals.

He added that all contacts of confirmed cases will be tested whether symptomatic or not.

COVID-19 testing services are also available at Central Hospitals for in patients or outpatients that have been picked up as suspects by the clinicians and also for those requiring COVID-19 testing for traveling purposes.

“The Central Hospitals does not provide walk-in services for COVID-19 testing apart from those requiring testing for travel. For those with symptoms, suspected cases and contacts the services are free of charge while COVID-19 testing services for travellers are at fee,” he said.

Malawi has conducted 140,385 tests since the pandemic began and has recorded 23,020 cases.