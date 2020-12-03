Malawi yet to receive extradition request for Bushiri

The Malawi Government says it is yet to receive a formal request from the South African Government authorities for the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

This comes as South African Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola earlier told the media that they had set a new timeline which should see the Bushiris extradited from Malawi in two weeks from November 19.

However, up to now the South African government has not sent the formal request for extradition of the Bushiri couple.

In an interview with Malawi24, Malawi’s Information Minister Gospel Kazako said government has not received the formal request from the South African government authorities and do not know if it has been sent.

“I suggest you get in touch with South African Government authorities to find out if they have sent. As Malawi Government, the only way we can know they sent is when we have received the formal request. Our role at this stage is to receive and we have not,” said Kazako.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who is leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church together with his wife Mary fled from South Africa last month defying their strict bail conditions.

The couple which is accused of fraud and money laundering charges related to an investment scheme valued at about R102 million cited safety of their lives as the reason for their escape from South Africa.