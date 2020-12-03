23 schools damaged by strong winds in Thyolo

Winds have damaged schools blocks and teachers’ houses at 23 schools in Thyolo district over the past weeks.

In an interview, Relief and Rehabilitation officer for Thyolo district Faith Khamula said due to heavy strong winds that the district experienced between October and November many schools have been affected in the area of Traditional Authority Nanseta, Bvumbwe and Ngolongoliwa.

“Thyolo experienced rains accompanied by strong winds from early October till end November 2020 and has caused severe damage to education infrastructures summing up to 23 schools in total, out of which eight schools have been maintained remaining with 15 schools still waiting for maintenance,” said Khamula.

She added that destruction of education infrastructure in the district has affected teachers’ families and over 600 learners.

Khamula worried over the delays in rehabilitating the affected schools saying it is not fair for the learners to be learning at an open environment during this rain season as doing so, is risking learners’ lives.

“In a case study of Chisawani primary school, we found that the school has been affected by strong winds three times this year recording July, October and late November and still hasn’t received enough materials from the first phase of the recovery stage and currently there are 3 blocks that are not functioning at the school.

“Similarly, at Kadzuwa primary school teachers’ families are currently camping in classrooms that are used for school storage. There are also residents from T/A Nanseta that are also using the school as an evacuation center,” said Khamula.

She has since called upon stakeholder in the education sector to take part in the maintenance of all school blocks, toilets, offices and teachers houses.

She added that there is a need to inspect school infrastructure in the district as most of school building are old, hence face vulnerability from disasters.