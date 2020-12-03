NGO concerned over abuse in workplaces

NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) says many workers today are highly vulnerable to abuse and exploitation due to high levels of unemployment and underemployment in the country.

Chairperson of the organisation Barbara Banda said this during the 2020 National Decent Work Summit under the theme “Towards Decent Work for All ” which was held on Wednesday at BICC.

Malawi and the rest of the World are observing the United Nations (UN) sanctioned 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Speaking with Malawi24, Banda said that the summit is an activity that is contributing to the campaign of 16 days of activism focusing on gender based violence that women face at workplaces.

She noted that due to competition of work, men who are at higher position tend to use their power to abuse women and most of the times women refuse to report the cases for fear of being fired.

“We have different organization including faith leaders to assist us in this fight, working with us, as this year’s theme says let’s unite in fight against gender based violence. We need to dig deeper to find out causes of gender based violence,” she explained.

In her remarks, Equality Programs Director Rugare Shalom Zimunya said that women need to be protected more especially smallholder farmers and small scale businesswomen among others.

Zimunya pledged that the organization will ensure that that women are living and working in good environment.

The summit was supported by Hivos, Concern Worldwide and EU Women.