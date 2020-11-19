World Vision stores clerk commits suicide

A 26-year-old man identified as Oscar Evance hanged himself with a rope in one of the storerooms at his workplace in Mangochi on Tuesday after complaining about his under-performance at work.

Mangochi police deputy publicist Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi said the incident occurred in the afternoon of November 18, 2020 at Chiunda World Vision operation site for indoor residue spraying project.

Sub-Inspector Daudi further said: “Evance was working as Stores clerk at the said site and earlier that day Evance complained to his colleagues about his underperformance at work but never opened up to anyone about the real cause of it despite that his colleagues comforted him.

“Few hours later, he sneaked into one of the storerooms and was found dead after he hanged himself with a rope.”

The matter was then reported at Mangochi Police Station who rushed to the scene and took the dead body to Chiunda health Centre where suffocation was indicated as the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing to members of the public to refrain from taking their own lives whenever they face challenges in life but to seek help or talk to someone about it.

Oscar Evance hailed from Ngwala village traditional authority Chowe in Mangochi District.