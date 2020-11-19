British national fined K1 million over drugs

A 31-year-old British man who was found with dangerous drugs in Malawi has escaped a jail term after paying a K1 million fine.

The man identified as Mohammed Hamid Abubakar was found with 5.7Kgs of a drug called Apomorphine.

He was arrested earlier this month at Kamuzu International Airport when he was about to board an Ethiopian flight enroute to Belgium.

In court, he pleaded guilty to two charges levelled against him.

In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Thomson Midias ordered Abubakar to pay the K1 million kwacha fine for both counts or in default serve an eight-year jail term.

Abubakar paid the fine and escaped the prison sentence.

The convict holds a British passport and stays in Newcastle in the United Kingdom.

He arrived in Malawi on October 24, 2020 through KIA from Heathrow International Airport and was being hosted by a Nigerian man in Lilongwe City. He was arrested on November 7 while trying to leave the country with the drugs.