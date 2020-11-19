Tonse lawyers dump Bushiri

Lawyers who successfully secured the re-run of 2019 Malawi Presidential Elections that saw President Lazarus Chakwera win have dumped fugitive Shepherd Bushiri and his alleged partner in crime, Mary Bushiri.

Khumbo Soko, one of the presidential elections case lawyers, has said today that he has stopped representing the Bushiri couple who are seeking bail following their arrest on Wednesday.

Other lawyers who have dumped Bushiri today include Allan Chinula SC, Lusungu Gondwe and Noel Chalamanda.

Bushiri and his wife are now being represented by Wapona Kita. Their bail application hearing will be held this afternoon and will be presided over by Magistrate Viva Nyimba.

The Bushiri couple last week fled South Africa where they were answering charges of money laundering and fraud. They were arrested in Malawi on Wednesday following an arrest warrant issued by Interpol.

South Africa wants the two to be extradited to the Rainbow Nation to answer charges against them.

Meanwhile, the Bushiris’ lawyers in South Africa have said they were not informed of the couple’s movements and they only knew about the couple’s escape though the media.