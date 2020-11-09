DPP will never rule Malawi again –  Chihana

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enoch Chihana says the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will never bounce back into power.

Chihana was speaking this on Sunday at a rally he hosted at his home district Rumphi boma where he tackled several issues.

The AFORD president said DPP has damaged its own reputation with reports of massive plundering of public money and added that people are no longer interested in voting the party into power again.

“Let me tell you this, the former ruling party DPP is done and dusted and they will never rule this country again due to their high profile corruption which has brought the country to a standstill,” he said.

Chihana who previously served as member of Parliament for Rumphi Central Constituency for two consecutive terms also said that contesting for a parliamentary seat is not his priority anymore.

He said that time has come that he give a chance to other hopeful parliamentarians to do their part and continue developing his constituency.

Chihana further indicated that he wants to concentrate much on his presidency ambition and strengthen the party nationally from Chitipa to Nsanje so that come 2025 tripartite election, he should be elected Malawi president.

The rally which was his 3rd within a space of 7 days, following two other rallies in Lilongwe West constituency, was attended by the entire National Executive Committee members.

AFORD is one of the alliance partners in the Tonse government and contributed to its landmark formation.