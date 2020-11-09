Nankhumwa asks government to build memorial pillar in North

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked Government to build a permanent memorial war pillar in the Northern Region.

Nankhumwa said this on Sunday in Mzuzu during the first and second world war memorial ceremony.

“The North should have a permanent memorial pillar, look there is one in Blantyre, Zomba and Lilongwe while there is none in the North, so we are asking Government to look into it,” said Nankhumwa.

He added that the commemoration event for the fallen soldiers is important and that is why it is attended by people from all walks of life.

“We are talking of our fallen solders here who fought for world peace, so it’s very important event worth attending and I am glad that I was part and parcel of the event,” said Nankhumwa.

One of the soldiers who was among the troops who fought in Malaysia, Sir Major Frank Masiyani, thanked Government for taking of war veterans in the country.