Malawi Coach names final squad for Burkina Faso

Malawi Men’s Senior National Football Team Coach Meck Mwase has named the final 23-man squad for the forthcoming back to back 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against Burkina Faso.

Mwase has named eight foreign based players and 15 locals as Flames leave the country on Monday morning for Ouagadougou ahead of the first match on Thursday before the return match at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Monday next week.

The Head Coach has included Limbikani Mzava who last played when the team was under Coach Ronny van Geneugden.

Three foreign based players, John Banda and Schumacher Kuwali who play in

Mozambique and USA based Yamikani Chester, joined the Flames camp last week while four South African based players will join the squad in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Moldova based defender Charles Petro will join the squad in Ethiopia on Monday evening.

South Africa based striker Gabadinho Mhango has been ruled out due to an injury.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali

– Silver Strikers

William Thole

– Be Forward Wanderers

Ernest Kakhobwe

– Nyasa Big Bullets

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi

– Be Forward Wanderers

Peter Cholopi

– Be Forward Wanderers

Precious Sambani

– Nyasa Big Bullets

Nixon Nyasulu

– Nyasa Big Bullets

Limbikani Mzava

– Amazulu

Dennis Chembezi

– Polokwane City

Charles Petro – Sherrif Tilaspor

Midfielders

Chikoti Chirwa

– Kamuzu Barracks

Rafik Namwera

– Be Forward Wanderers

Duncan Nyoni

– Silver Strikers

Peter Banda

– Nyasa Big Bullets

Chimwemwe Idana

– Nyasa Big Bullets

Micium Mhone

– Blue Eagles

John Banda

– UD Songo

Yamikani Chester

-Las Vegas Lights

Gerald Phiri Jnr

– Baroka FC

Strikers

Vincent Nyangulu

– Be Forward Wanderers

Hassan Kajoke

– Nyasa Big Bullets

Schumacher Kuwali

– UD Songo

Richard Mbulu

– Baroka FC

Source: FAM