Malawi Coach names final squad for Burkina Faso

Malawi Men’s Senior National Football Team Coach Meck Mwase has named the final 23-man squad for the forthcoming back to back 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against Burkina Faso.
Mwase has named eight foreign based players and 15 locals as Flames leave the country on Monday morning for Ouagadougou ahead of the first match on Thursday before the return match at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Monday next week.
The Head Coach has included Limbikani Mzava who last played when the team was under Coach Ronny van Geneugden.
Three foreign based players, John Banda and Schumacher Kuwali who play in
Mozambique and USA based Yamikani Chester, joined the Flames camp last week while four South African based players will join the squad in Johannesburg on Monday morning.
Moldova based defender Charles Petro will join the squad in Ethiopia on Monday evening.
South Africa based striker Gabadinho Mhango has been ruled out due to an injury.
Below is the full squad:
Goalkeepers
Brighton Munthali
– Silver Strikers
William Thole
– Be Forward Wanderers
Ernest Kakhobwe
– Nyasa Big Bullets
Defenders
Stanley Sanudi
– Be Forward Wanderers
Peter Cholopi
– Be Forward Wanderers
Precious Sambani
– Nyasa Big Bullets
Nixon Nyasulu
– Nyasa Big Bullets
Limbikani Mzava
– Amazulu
Dennis Chembezi
– Polokwane City
Charles Petro – Sherrif Tilaspor
Midfielders
Chikoti Chirwa
– Kamuzu Barracks
Rafik Namwera
– Be Forward Wanderers
Duncan Nyoni
– Silver Strikers
Peter Banda
– Nyasa Big Bullets
Chimwemwe Idana
– Nyasa Big Bullets
Micium Mhone
– Blue Eagles
John Banda
– UD Songo
Yamikani Chester
-Las Vegas Lights
Gerald Phiri Jnr
– Baroka FC
Strikers
Vincent Nyangulu
– Be Forward Wanderers
Hassan Kajoke
– Nyasa Big Bullets
Schumacher Kuwali
– UD Songo
Richard Mbulu
– Baroka FC
Source: FAM