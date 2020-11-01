Three people netted for damaging bank notes

Two women and a male counterpart in Mangochi have been arrested after being spotted in a video clip damaging and soiling Malawi Kwacha banknotes at a business top up.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 18, 2020, at Changamire Residence within Mangochi Township. Mangochi police deputy publicist sub-inspector Amina Daudi, identified the suspects as Annie Sauzika (35), Eliza Million (30), and Juma Machakwani (20).

According Daudi, there was a business top up hosted by the first suspect Sauzika on the stated date and attended by the other suspects.

“In course of celebrating, the suspects were spotted in the video clip splashing and soiling currency while dancing, hence the arrest,” said Daudi.

The suspects have since been granted police bail but will appear before court on Monday to answer the charge which attracts maximum penalty of 5 million Kwacha fine.

All suspects hail from Mgundaphiri village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Meanwhile, Police is advising the public to adhere to Reserve bank regulations at all functions including parties, weddings, engagements and other gatherings to avoid finding themselves in the wrong arm of the law.