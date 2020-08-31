State playing hide and seek: National Intelligence ex-chief & State House ICT aide want case dismissed

The state is not ready to start hearing of a case in which former National Intelligence Bureau chief Kenam Kalilani and former State House chief ICT officer Chance Chingwalungwalu are accused of stealing computers and intelligence systems.

The state has applied for a 30-day adjournment but the Lilongwe magistrate’s court has ruled that the case is adjourned to 2 November,2020.

The state was asked to provide with disclosures by today but has failed.

On 2 November, 2020 when the case resumes, the magistrate will give direction on how the case should proceed.

Earlier, the prosecutor Moja Phiri handled over the case to ACP Kalua who was also absent at the court.

The lawyer for the accused Madalitso Kausi applied for the dismissal of the case as the state is yet to charge the two.

Kalilani and Chingwalungwalu were arrested in July on suspicion that they stole government computers and sytems. The state said at the time that the stolen computers had already been seized.