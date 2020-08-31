Coronavirus: Phuka urges men to seek healthcare when unwell

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce Dr. John Phuka has urged men to seek healthcare when unwell, saying there is the high occurrence of Coronavirus among men when compared to women.

In a statement on Sunday, Phuka said men are experiencing high burden of the disease and more men have died from COVID-19. Of the 174 deaths recorded in Malawi, 134 are men while 40 are women.

“Therefore, I would like to call upon men to realise that more of those affected are men and to practice the prevention measures to reduce occurrence of the disease among men.

“I would like to encourage men to reach out for care quickly when you feel unwell. This may be associated with several factors but one thing we can easily do something about is to seek for help quickly upon not feeling well,” said Phuka.

Meanwhile, Malawi has registered eight new COVID-19 cases, four new recoveries, and no new deaths.

Six of the new cases are locally transmitted and two are imported infections. Of the locally transmitted infections, two are from Dowa, one each from Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzimba South and Balaka. The two imported cases were identified among deportees from South Africa. These cases are from Nsanje and Thyolo.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,536 cases including 174 deaths. Of these cases, 1,106 are imported infections and 4,430 are locally transmitted.

A total of 3,147 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,215.