Mtekama tested positive for Coronavirus – Malawi Police

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) says Director of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Bob Mtekama, who died yesterday, was diagnosed with Covid-19 while in hospital.

Mtekama who was born on May 4, 1948 died on Tuesday at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said Mtekama was diabetic and was taken to hospital when his condition worsened.

“Whilst in hospital he tested positive for Covid-19,” said Kadadzera.

Mtekama joined the Malawi Police Service in 1992 and his fellow police officers described him as a crime buster.

“A lawyer by profession and one of the topnotch forensic investigations experts in Malawi and beyond, Mtekama was key in the ongoing fraud investigations in the country and the service will greatly miss his unprecedented services,” said Kadadzera.

Malawi has recorded 4,361 Coronavirus cases including 128 deaths and 2,047 cases.