Chilima’s office decoration trends: Compared with Gertrude Mutharika’s fashion style

Malawians on social media have poked fun at Vice President Saulos Chilima’s decorations in his office.

Social media users say the fashion designer for ex-First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has been relocated to serve as Chilima’s decoration advisor.

Mrs Mutharika was renowned for her weird fashion style.

Malawians have also said that the use of a lot of flowers for the decoration was unnecessary.

Zi maluwazi bwanji ? Is there no other form of deco in this country pic.twitter.com/A3NRrYsh3K — Titi (@TisuNotTisunge) August 5, 2020

“Decor is an art really, one can place flowers and pazioneka ngati pa tchire chonchi and another person will do it and it looks beautiful. Wapanga iziyu akutionongela mbiri ma decorators,” tweeted Gloria Gunda

Others suspected that money exchanged hands.

“The flowers are a tender that some connected person won, it’s in millions. Achina Zingaliwa ndamzawo,” tweeted Khwereliwa Phiri.

Chilima today met members of the Private Sector based in the central region as he continues engaging various stakeholders on the Public Sector Reforms.