Coronavirus: 192 new cases, 138 recoveries recorded

Malawi has recorded 138 recoveries and 192 new Coronavirus cases, with the new cases taking the number of recorded cases to 2261 and the number of recoveries to 517.

Co-chairperson of the Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced the new cases as well as two new deaths on Saturday.

Out of the new cases, 128 are contacts of confirmed cases and 64 were identified among 382 Malawian residents returning from South Africa that arrived in the country on Friday through Mwanza border.

Out the locally transmitted infections, 13 are healthcare workers (nine from Blantyre, two from Mzuzu, and one each from Mchinji and Dowa), 46 are from Blantyre, 18 from Lilongwe, 16 from Nkhatabay, nine from Mzuzu, seven from Dowa, five each from Mzimba South and Zomba, two each from Karonga, Mangochi and Mchinji, and one each from Dedza, Nsanje and Phalombe.

Malawi has recorded a total of 2261 cases including 33 deaths. Of these cases, 786 are imported infections and 1475 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 517 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1711.

The country has so far conducted 20098 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.

Meanwhile, Phuka has encourage everyone to wear a cloth mask whenever they are going into crowded places.

“Those with positive COVID-19 result should self-isolate and put on a medical mask all the time. Medical masks must always be used when taking care of COVID-19 suspected people or COVID-19 patients both in health care setting and at home.

“Heath care workers and other frontline workers are reminded to strictly follow the Infection Prevention and Control measures at all times. The following is a guide on how to wear and remove a mask,” said Phuka.