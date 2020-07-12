Youth group takes Covid-19 awareness to persons with disability

As one way of helping government in the fight against Coronavirus, Dubai Muslim Youth has sensitized persons with disabilities at Chikuni village in Lilongwe on ways of preventing the pandemic.

Chikuni village is in Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe. During the sensitization meeting last week, the group distributed 10 cartons of U-fresh soap to the individuals and also gave out MK2500 to every person that attended the training.

Speaking during the training, Trustee of the Organization Frank Chisambula said they thought it wise to spread the message so that people with disability should also be aware about the virus and follow precautionary measures to prevent the disease.

The grouping informed the people about the Coronavirus, how it starts and spreads, signs and symptoms, what they should do when they see some signs and also told them the status in terms of number of people affected by the disease.

Group headman Chikuni expressed appreciation for the training but said there is still need for more visits and trainings.

The youth group encouraged the beneficiaries to use all the messages given during the training and make sure that they use proper procedures so that they can join hands in the fight against the pandemic.

In Malawi, a total of 2261 cases have been recorded and there have been 33 deaths as well as 517 recoveries.