Coronavirus: Five health workers in Malawi test positive

Five health workers in Blantyre have tested positive for Covid-19.

Eight other new cases have been recorded in the country.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has confirmed the 13 new cases. He said the five health care workers are from Blantyre District Health Office (DHO).

According to Mhango, the Blantyre DHO embarked on COVID-19 testing for both the DHO staff and the health care workers that attend to clients at Kameza quarantine facility.

“A total of 44 specimen were collected and five have come out positive,” said Mhango.

Seven of the new cases are contacts of another patient that was confirmed recently in Thyolo. One case is in Mangochi and is also a contact of an earlier case.

Mhango said the Malawi Liverpool Wellcome Trust Laboratory in Blantyre has confirmed the cases.

The new cases have taken the number of cases in the country to 56. There have been 14 recoveries and three deaths.

Mhango said the 39 active cases are still under management by the health system and are all clinically stable.