CAMA asks MultiChoice Malawi for a favour

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA), has written MultiChoice Malawi to consider reducing DSTV tariffs because the company is no longer providing live programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to a letter seen by this publication signed by CAMA chairperson John Kapito, addressed to MultiChoice Malawi and copied to Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) and Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Kapito in the letter noted that clients are paying for all the services which include programs such as sports and others which MultiChoice is currently unable to supply.

He added that it is unfortunate that packages that consumers pay for are no longer being provided and shown on MultiChoice platforms hence need to reduce tariffs as there is no justification why Consumers should continue to pay for such products.

According to Kapito, it is against the Consumer Protection Law for MultiChoice to continue collecting tariffs for products which it is unable to deliver.

“We are demanding you to quickly reduce your tariffs on those platforms where you are unable to deliver the products or services that the Consumer paid and that you should refund all Consumers the money they have paid since you stopped providing such products or services on your platforms through cash refunds or any other alternative that will be accepted by your subscribers,” reads part of CAMA’s letter to MultiChoice Malawi.

Kapito added that his organization expects MultiChoice to reduce the tariffs and resume collecting the current tariffs when there is resumption of live programmes.