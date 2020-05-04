RBM staff to continue working from home

Reserve Bank of Malawi says some of its workers will continue to work from home in order to decongest the banks’ offices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notice signed by the Central Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe, the decongestion period has been extended to May 31.

“Further to general notice dated 9th April 2020 on the Bank response and preparedness to the Coronavirus pandemic, members of staff are hereby advised that the decongestion period is hereby extended to 31 May 2020. All the existing measures in the said notice remain unchanged.

“Members of staff are further reminded that the decongestion period does not mean that staff are on leave rather staff are working from home,” reads part of the notice.

Government has been encouraging employers to introduce measures aimed at protecting workers from the coronavirus.

Malawi has so far conducted 907 test and 39 have come out positive. Out of the positive cases recorded in the country, nine have recovered, 3 have died, and 27 are still active.