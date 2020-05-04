Chakwera or myself will lead alliance – Chilima

UTM president Saulos Chilima says the UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) alliance will not split up and in the 2020 elections it will be led by either MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera or the UTM leader himself.

Chilima was speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Malawi Electoral Commission will receive nominations from parties and Chilima at the press briefing was asked on who will lead the alliance.

The UTM leader said the torchbearer will either be Chakwera or Chilima himself.

“Our supporters should be patient, the torchbearer will be known on Wednesday when we will be presenting nomination papers,” said Chilima.

He then asked the supporters of the two parties to accept the leader of the alliance saying the aim of the alliance is to unite people in the country and develop Malawi.

The UTM leader also denied claims that the alliance will split, saying such claims are spread by people who are paid to promote fake news.

He added that if the alliance breaks up, he will hold a news conference to tell his supporters the reasons for the split.

The UTM and MCP joined forces in March with the aim of forming the next government after the July 2 presidential Elections.

Since the alliance was formed, there have been questions on who will lead it.

Last week, the MCP was forced to distance itself from remarks by party Chief Whip Sam Kawale who claimed that Chakwera will lead the alliance.