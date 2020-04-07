Wanderers sign Kumwenda

Be Forward Wanderers have completed the signing of midfielder Vitumbiko Kumwenda from Blue Eagles on a three-year deal, Malawi24 can confirm.

Kumwenda, who was valued at K3.5 million by the Area 30 based side, has joined the Nomads in a controversial way after he terminated his contract which was expiring in December this year.

It was reported that Wanderers entered into negotiations with Eagles and offered to sign the player for K3 million but the 2019 FISD Cup Champions rejected the offer, saying they will accept nothing less than their asking price, forcing the Lali Lubani outfit to pull out of the deal.

However, soon after the Nomads withdrawal from the discussions, the player terminated his contract by returning back his monthly salary of K95 000 to Eagles.

This stirred a lot of debate on the social media, where the player was criticised for disrespecting his parent club.

The situation forced Eagles Executive Committe through its Chairman Alexander Ngwala to sanction a meeting with the player but the efforts were shut down by Kumwenda who made it clear that he was done with Eagles, saying they were ‘too stubborn to allow the deal to complere’.

And on Tuesday, his dream move to Wanderers was fulfilled when he put pen to paper a three year deal.

“He is called Vutumbiko Kumwenda and he is now officially a Nomad,” reads the club’s statement on official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, it’s still not known whether Wanderers have paid anything to Eagles for the transfer of the player.