Two netted over fake money in Chitipa

Police in Chitipa are keeping in custody two people for being found with K82,000 in fake K2000 notes.

The two are Hydon Mtambo 38, and Tyson Sikwese, 19, both from Chitipa district.

Gladwell Simwaka, Chitipa Police station spokesperson, said on April 4, 2020 at around 21:00 hours, the two were found splashing money at Vilishala beer drinking joint within Chitipa Trading Centre.

The Police were tipped off of the behavior of the two suspects and made a follow up which led to their arrest.

Mtambo and Sikwese were found in possession of K2000 notes amounting to 82,000 Malawi kwacha which had similar serial numbers: AD0348543( in 24 notes), and AD0348554 (in 11 notes) and AD0348558( in 6 notes).

Simwaka further said that the investigations are in progress to trace the source of such fake Money.

The two will appear in court soon to answer charge of found in possession of fake currency.

Hydon Mtambo comes from Mwenefuvya village while Tyson Sikwese comes from Siyombwe village, both from Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa.