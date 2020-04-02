Zomba man beaten to death after insulting woman

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody 41-year-old Never Matewere for beating to death 29-year-old Samuel Navaya after a fight broke out between the two when Navaya insulted a woman.

Accoding to Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Patrick Maseko, the suspect in the morning of March 29, 2020 at Chiimilire Restaurant in Zomba City found Navaya insulting a business lady.

The suspect reasoned with Navaya to stop the insults, a development that angered Navaya who turned against the suspect.

Matewere lost his tempers and beat up Navaya, leaving him unconscious.

The matter was reported to Zomba police who rushed with Navaya to Zomba Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Postmortem revealed that death was due to internal bleeding following visceral rapture.

Police therefore arrested Matewere who will appear before court to answer charge of murder when investigations are through.

Meanwhile, police in the district are warning people against taking the law in their hands, but report such cases to the law enforcers for assistance.

Matewere comes from Nkanda Village, Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje while the late Navaya hailed from Nalingula Village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe district.