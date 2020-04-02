Mzomera tells Reverend Nyondo to join politics

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Governor for the North Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has demanded Livingstonia Synod General Secretary Levi Nyondo and Moderator Douglas Chipofya to resign for endorsing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM alliance.

Ngwira said at a press briefing on Wednesday that the two should join politics because they are misleading members of the church.

“We are sending this message to Levi Nyondo who is the General Secretary of Livingstonia Synod of CCAP and Douglas Chipofwa the Moderator of the Synod to step down and join active politics.

“They are saying that members of the church are the ones that endorsed the UTM/MCP Alliance which is not true. I am a member of the CCAP but I don’t know anything, they are doing that only for their own interests,” said Ngwira.

Last month, Nyondo and Chipofya attended the signing ceremony for the UTM and MCP alliance where they showed support for the alliance claiming it was the position of the church.

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Nyondo insisted that the DPP has failed and Malawians, including members of the Livingstonia Synod, should not trust the party.

“We are the voice of people who are members of the CCAP Livingstonia Synod,” he said.