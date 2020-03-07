Man arrested for raping own daughter

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 37-year-old-man for raping his own daughter aged 13.

According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe police station, Sergeant Foster Benjamin, the suspect identified as Dickson Chimbalamba, committed the offence on 1 March, 2020 at Chinsapo Township.

Benjamin further said that the suspect had separated with his wife in January this year, and on 1 March (Sunday) Chimbalamba went back to his wife and took his daughter on the pretext of buying her some necessities.

He then raped the girl and later left her in the hands of his wife’s neighbors since the victim’s mother was away.

The neighbors noticed that the victim had difficulties in walking and they discovered that she had been sexually assaulted.

They reported to Chinsapo police unit which led to the arrest of the father.

Chimbalamba has since been charged with incest which is contrary to section 157 of the Penal Code, and he will be taken to court soon to answer the charge levelled against him.

Dickson Chimbalamba hails from Jiya village in the area of Traditional Authority Liwonde, in Machinga district.

His arrest comes a few days after a 19-year-old man in the same township raped an 8-year-old child.