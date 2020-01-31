Man jailed six years for raping stepdaughter

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s court in Mulanje on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to six years imprisonment with hard labour for raping his 15-year-old step-daughter over a period of two years.

Assistant Superintendent Hartwell Kachikonga, Mulanje Police Station prosecutions officer, told the court that the James Makwinja had been raping the girl from 2017 up to 2019.

Kachikonga said the issue was only brought to light in December, 2019 following which law enforcers arrested Makwinja.

Police charged Makwinja with an offence of defilement that contravenes Section 138 of the Penal Code.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Shahida Hanif Bakili, Makwinja pleaded guilty to the charge and the court convicted him.

In submission, the state asked for a stiff penalty to the offender saying Makwinja breached the trust the girl had on him.

Magistrate Bakili then sentenced Makwinja to six years imprisonment with hard labour, saying others should take this as a lesson.

Makwinja hails from Macholowe Village, Senior Chief Nkanda in Mulanje.

Advertisements

Advertisements