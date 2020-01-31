Avoid careless statements, Muluzi tells political leaders

Former President Bakili Muluzi has told political leaders in the country to avoid making careless statements that could ignite chaos after the Constitutional Court ruling.

Muluzi made the remarks in a statement today ahead of the ruling in the presidential elections case on Monday.

The ex-Malawi leader warned in the press release that rash statements could ignite chaos considering that the contentious court process still raises emotions among Malawians

He advised people in the country to use the day of the ruling as an opportunity to show the world that Malawians love peace and that the country is the warm heart of Africa.

“I appeal for peace and calm during the aftermath of the judgment.

“I urge fellow Malawians who may be disappointed with the ruling to respect the rule of law and use civil means and dialogue to achieve their objectives,” said Muluzi.

He also appealed to religious leaders to prioritise messages of peace, harmony and tolerance.

“Let us create a nation which is inclusive and where people have a stake in the future, to make it peaceful and prosperous,” he said.

