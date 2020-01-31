Mutharika hold trade talks with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday held trade talks with United States of America’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Responsible for Southern Africa Matthew Harrington.

According to Mutharika, their discussion at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe centred on expansion of trade between the two countries.

“The US has always been supportive of our efforts to improve the livelihood of our people and his coming only cements the cordial bilateral relations that exist between our two countries.

“With all efforts put together, I am sure we will improve the living conditions of our people through trade, education, agriculture and energy,” said Mutharika.

Speaking to reporters, Harrington who is on a tour of Africa said that the relationship between United States of America and Malawi has been strong for a very long time.

In his remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila thanked the US government trusting the leadership of Malawi saying the country is being recognized globally.

He added that the government of USA has agreed to engage with Malawi in trade which is an opportunity for the country since it will be benefiting a lot from the government of United States of America technologically.

“The United States of America is engaging in trade and investments in Africa which is a great opportunity for Malawi because America has resources to support this country,” he explained.

He further said that the foreign government is looking forward to open up in rural areas to better save people living in the rural areas and to provide resources that will going to improve power generation in the country to ensure that there is more power for industrialization and domestic use.

Advertisements

Advertisements