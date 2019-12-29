Man gets 8 years for wounding police officer

Dedza First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a man to eight years imprisonment for hacking a police officer with a panga knife.

According to Dedza police publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda, the convict, Simon Khombe, hacked detective Inspector Pilirani Kamanga on both hands.

Manda said the court, through State Prosecutor John Chigundu, heard that the detective officer and other officers from Dedza and Mtakataka were investigating death threats to president of Bwanje Rice Scheme earlier this month.

It is reported that the scheme president received the threats after members of the community got angered by his leadership where he took away a plot belonging to one member Mrs Bande who is the convict’s sister, due to non-compliance of the scheme’s bylaws.

Further information indicates that police decided to take both sides to Mtakataka Police Post to record their statements a development which angered Khombe who immediately hacked detective Inspector Kamanga with a panga knife on both hands.

During court hearing, Prosecutor Chigundu appealed to the court to hand out a stiff sentence.

First Grade Magistrate Symon Mwambo concurred with Chigundu saying it is very worrisome that some misguided people continue to create unpleasant working environment on police officers arguing that it is the police officers’ mandate to mediate in some conflicts within the community.

Mwambo asked people to love their police and appreciate the good job that the law enforcers are doing in the country.

He then convicted Khombe on a charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm, slapping him with 8 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Meanwhile, Dedza Police Station has hailed Mwambo for the sentence claiming it will pose as a stern warning to others.

Khombe, 54, comes from Chatewa village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachindamoto in Dedza District.