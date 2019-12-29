There is hope, life after prison – Nankhumwa

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Hon. Kondwani Nankhumwa has assured inmates at Mulanje Prison that there is a better life after prison hence the inmates must have hope for a brighter future.

Nankhumwa said this on 28 December during a visit to Mulanje Prison to cheer up with the inmates.

He further said that as a Christian, he thought it wise to cheer the inmates as one way of showcasing love to the lowly.

“I believe in spirit of giving and sharing as exemplified by God who love us so much that he dedicated His only begotten son to redeem us through his death at the cross for our sins,” said Nankhumwa.

Besides cheering up with the inmates, Nankhumwa also donated assorted items to the inmates which includes, blankets, Zitenje, sugar, soap, bags of maize and a cow.

During the visit, the minister was escorted by his three sons, and the Member of Parliament for Mulanje South constituency Santigo Phiri.