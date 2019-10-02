Two win Zampira Spain trip

…to watch Real Madrid game on 26th October…

A 24-year old Be Forward Wanderers fan Kondwani Kandonga and another football fan will fly to Spain on 25th October, 2019, to watch Real Madrid in action after the duo emerged as winners in the TNM’s Zampira Promotion on Tuesday at First Capital Bank Training Center in Blantyre.

The two supporters won the all-paid for trip after participating in the Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion in which they correctly predicted the match between Kamuzu Barracks and Be Forward Wanderers which ended 1-0 in favor of the current log leaders.

And speaking after the draw, the company’s Brand and Communications Manager Limbani Nsapato said the trip will give the duo the best of both worlds.

“TNM as a soccer-passionate brand, our role is to develop football on and off the pitch through TNM Super League. The trip to Spain will give the two lucky winners a rare experience of the local league in Malawi and La Liga,” he said.

He also added that his company has invested in the local fans to amplify the game of football and reward them for their role in the vibrancy of the local league.

“The first phase of the promotion we are sending these lucky winners to watch a live Madrid game in Spain. On top of the match ticket, the duo will have all their expenses paid for by TNM during their stay in Spain,” he explained.

Expressing his joy, Kandonga, who completed his MSCE last year and is just assisting his parents by selling in their shop, was excited that for the first time in life, he will step his foot in Spain.

“I am very excited to have emerged the winner and I can’t wait to step into Spain for the first time in my life,” he said.

The other lucky fan was not identified as their number was out of reach after the draw.

During the draw, TNM also gave away 1000 worth of airtime to 50 lucky winners and K50, 000 to three lucky winners plus a K100,000 to one lucky winner who answered correct question.

Meanwhile, the league sponsors, in collaboration with Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Super League managers, has shortlisted five players for the Supporter’s Player of the Month award.

The players are Dwangwa United’s in-form striker Chifuniro Mpinganjira, Nyasa Big Bullets’ winger Peter Banda, TN Stars’ forward China Chirwa, Kamuzu Barracks’s Ndaona Daisi and Civil Sporting Club striker Muhammad Sulumba.