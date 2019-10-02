Nyamilandu announces fourth term bid

…says failure to secure FA seat will remove bargaining powers at FIFA Council

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has finally come out in the open to declare his candidacy in the upcoming general elections in December where he will seek a fourth term.

Nyamilandu, who has been at the helm of the association for 15 years, confirmed his candidacy in a televised short message on Mibawa Television, Times Television and MBC Television on Tuesday evening.

He said he has been asked by the FA’s affiliates to seek re-election because of his remarkable achievements ever since he took over the reins in 2004.

“My decision to seek re-election has been highly motivated by the need to respond positively to the call of the affiliates of FAM having extensively consulted with the individual members in the past few months.

“I have received overwhelming support and encouragement by members of the affiliates to stand again owing to the remarkable achievements that have been realized while I have been at the helm of office. I, therefore cannot ignore the affiliates who have shown significant trust and confidence in me as the best candidate,” reads part of the presser.

The longest serving FA President further said the decision to contest again for the presidency has been motivated by his desire to continue to make significant contributions to Malawi’s football.

“Ever since I was appointed as FIFA Council member, I have managed to develop a good working relationship with individual members of FIFA Council and exploited opportunities of socio-economic partnership for the benefit of the entire football fraternity in Malawi. I believe that it is now time for the entire football fraternity to reap the fruits of my appointment as a member of the FIFA Council. Under the circumstances, it is only logical the while I am serving as a member of the FIFA Council, my stay in office as the President of FAM should simultaneously run together so that the country can fully maximize the benefits of my membership to this supreme body,” he explained.

According to Nyamilandu, failure to retain his FA seat will mean that his position at FIFA will not be relevant as he will not have a constituency to represent.

“It is also paramount to mention that in the unlikely event of not being FAM President, it would water down the relevance of being a FIFA Council member by virtue of not having a constituency to represent. The result of which is that you lose bargaining power that would have been instrumental in influencing and shaping the development of football at all levels. By sitting on the board of FIFA, it is always important to be well versed with local insights as well as challenges being faced on the ground so that you can ably represent the interests of your constituency and effectively lobby for policy decisions that will positively impact the game of football at the bottom of the value chain,” he said.

The FA boss says if re-elected, he will embark on new transformational projects as well as to complete some of the “unfinished milestones from harvest time.”

“I am in a better and stronger position than ever to undertake projects of this nature while serving as a member of the FIFA Council drawing from the new connections that have been carved on the international platform. Not to mention the vast experience and knowledge gained while serving as FAM President, which puts me in good stead to transform the game of football in Malawi and take it to a new level,” he concluded.

Prior to the announcement, Nyamilandu launched his football academy before securing K450 million sponsorship from FDH for club competitions.

He is likely to face his current Vice President James Mwenda.