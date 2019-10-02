No Made on Monday appearance for Wikise as Joy Nathu advises him to try Radio Maria

The alleged bad blood between radio presenter Joy Nathu and comic musician Wikise has reached the climax with the two trading words on Facebook.

Nathu who hosts a popular entertainment show Made on Monday, on MBC Radio 2 is not in good books with the Lilongwe based artist for music reasons. According to the musician, the renowned radio presenter does not play his music out of hate.

Abusa as Wikise is fondly known, is on record to have accused Joy of favouring other musicians over others. He said the radio personality in question has been giving him a cold shoulder on a couple of occasions on the subject of playing his music.

In a Facebook post made yesterday, the Chikamphulikire star fired shots at Joy Nathu.

“Dear Joy Nathu, Ine ndi Che Wikise Baba Habusa, sindipembeza mafano (I don’t worship Idols), ” reads his post on part.

The post attracted many comments from his fans and Joy Nathu himself. In his reply to one of the comments which was a question to the presenter regarding when Wikise will appear on his trademark show, Nathu only commented, Radio Maria.

In our previous interview with Joy Nathu, he laughed off the hate claims. He said it is just a matter of misunderstanding on the part of Wikise and nothing personal.