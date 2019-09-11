I am coming after you Lilongwe, Mutharika says

President Peter Mutharika will storm Malawi’s Capital City, Lilongwe with a big rally soon.

According to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), assertions that Mutharika cannot conduct rallies in the Northern or Central Regions are wrong and the president will prove this by holding rallies in the two regions.

“Our President cannot fear anybody. Next week (this week) on Sunday, he will hold a development rally at Mgona in Lilongwe,” DPP Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga told a rally at Mdyaka Primary School Ground in Sub Traditional Authority Fukamalaza in Nkhatabay.

Speaking at the same rally, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango promised people in the North that Mutharika will also hold rallies in the region.

“We are preparing the way for our President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika who will come to Northern Region very shortly,” Mhango said.

Since his re-election in the disputed May 21 polls, Mutharika has never held a political rally in Lilongwe and is yet to make a public appearance in the North.

In his first trip to the Capital City following his election victory in June, Mutharika planned to address DPP supporters at Malangalanga. However, his plans were ruined by angry people who blocked the M1 road forcing the president to use the Lilongwe West bypass road on his way to Kamuzu Palace.