Mutharika to attend Mugabe’s funeral in Zimbabwe

President Peter Mutharika will travel to Zimbabwe to attend former President Robert Mugabe’s funeral ceremony.

This will be Mutharika’s first foreign trip since he was re-elected as president in the May 21 polls.

The Malawi leader is one of several heads of state and former presidents expected to land in Zimbabwe for the funeral on Saturday.

George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of President and Cabinet in Zimbabwe, said several world leaders have already confirmed their attendance.

They include Presidents Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) John Magufuli (Tanzania), Hage Geingob (Namibia), Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana), Edgar Lungu (Zambia), King Mswati III (eSwatini), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), President Halimah Yacob (Singapore) And Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mugabe led Zimbabwe for 37 years before being ousted by the army in 2017. He died in Singapore last week at the age of 95.

Meanwhile, his body is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday before being taken to Rufaro Stadium in Mbare township on Thursday for public viewing by the nation.

International and African dignitaries will bid farewell to the former Zimbabwe leader at a funeral on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium before final burial on September 15.