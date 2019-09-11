Future looks bright: Malawi to use young squad in qualifiers

Malawi will head to the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a young squad, the oldest player being 27-year-old Gabadinho Mhango.

Mhango was the oldest player in the Flames Squad for the preliminary round followed by Ngalande (both born 1992), then Chimango Kaira and Chikoti Chirwa who were born in 1993. The youngest was Charles Petro who was born in 2001.

Surprisingly, despite being the most capped player in Meke Mwase’s team, Captain John Banda is one-year younger than Mhango and Robin Ngalande.

Nyasa Big Bullets’ Charles Petro is the youngest player in the squad at 18, seconded by his team-mate Peter Banda who is 19.

Blue Eagles’ Micium Mhone is 24, Chimwemwe Idana and Precious Sambani are 21 while Yamikani Chester and Gomezgani Chirwa are aged 23.

Dennis Chembezi and Brighton Munthali are 22, Chimango Kayira and Gerald Phiri Jnr are 26 while Richard Mbulu is 25.

With this average age of 26, the future looks bright for Mwase’s men ahead of the qualifiers for both Qatar and Cameroon in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.