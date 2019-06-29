Independence Day celebrations to be held in Blantyre | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Government says Blantyre will host this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

The celebrations are held on July 6 to commemorate Malawi’s independence from the British. This year’s commemoration will be held under the theme: Celebrating our freedom with peace, unity and love.

In a statement today, Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani said the events will be held in Blantyre in line with government’s policy of rotating host regions.

“The three regions rotate to host the independence celebrations to give equal opportunity to all Malawians to share the honour of hosting the event. In 2018 the celebrations were held in the North, in 2017 in the Centre and this year 2019 in the South,” Botomani said.

The celebrations in Blantyre will start with a national service of worship at the Sports Complex Hall of the College of Medicine and later assorted entertainment at Kamuzu Stadium.

Entertainment at Kamuzu Stadium will include traditional dances, military displays and football involving both male and female teams.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika has appointed Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha to chair the main organising committee for the 55th anniversary of independence celebrations this year.

Other ministers appointed into the committee are Hon. Nicholas Harry Dausi, Minister of Homeland Security and Hon. Francis Phiso, MP, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

All relevant Government Ministries, Department and Agencies are members of the committee.