Motorcycle rider dies in accident | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

A motorcycle rider died on Friday night after he fell off his motorbike in Dowa.

The accident occurred on 28th June, 2019 at around 9PM in Ndoliro village along the M5 Salima-Lilongwe road.

According to Dowa police station Publicist Inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the motorcyclist is yet to be identified.

He said the motorcyclist was riding from Chezi trading centre towards Mvera roadblock with one male pillion passenger known as Mr. Lowani, full particulars not advised.

Upon arrival at Ndoliro village, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and fell off to the tarmac road.

Following the impact, the rider sustained head injuries. He was pronounced dead upon reaching the Dowa District Hospital.

The pillion passenger, Mr. Lowani, sustained fracture on the left leg and was unconscious. He has been admitted at the Dowa District Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

By Vincent Gunde