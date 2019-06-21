Man rapes 8-year-old cousin

Police in Machinga have arrested a man aged 20 for raping his eight-year-old cousin.

The rapist has been identified as Jasiya Laimoni.

According to Machinga Police spokesperson Davie Sulumba, both the victim and the suspect were staying together with their grandmother.

On 17th June, 2019, the grandmother left for Mowele village leaving the two alone in the house.

The suspect took advantage of that and entered the girl’s room where he covered her mouth and forced himself on her.

The matter was reported to Chikweo Police Unit where the victim was issued a medical report form for medical examination.

Results from Chikweo Health Centre proved that the girl was indeed raped.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody pending court proceedings

Jasiya Laimon comes from Katausi village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikweo in Machinga district.