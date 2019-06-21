Nankhumwa reappointed as Leader of the House

Minister of Agriculture Kondwani Nankhumwa has been retained as Leader of the House in Parliament.

Nankhumwa who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central held the same role from February to May this year.

Following the May 21 elections, President Arthur Peter Mutharika has once again appointed Nankhumwa to the role.

According to a statement by Chief Secretary to the Government released on Thursday, Minister of Labour who is also MP for Nkhotakota North East Martha Lunji is the Deputy Leader of the House.

The Malawi leader has also appointed Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda as Government Chief Whip in Parliament. Kaunda is Democratic Progressive Party Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central legislator.

His deputy in the parliamentary role is Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Thom Navicha who is also Thyolo Thava legislator.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika will today deliver a State of the Nation address today at Parliament Building.