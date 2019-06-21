Mutharika fires Army Commander

President Peter Mutharika has fired commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Griffin Spoon Phiri.

According to a statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara, the president has replaced Phiri with Lieutenant Vincent Nundwe.

Mutharika, who is the commander in chief of MDF and also the Minister of Defence has since appointed Phiri as the National Security adviser.

Muhara said all the appointments are with immediate effect.

This comes amid reports that soldiers were disobeying Phiri’s commands.

A Malawi24 source said a parade at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe ended prematurely recently as soldiers were not responding to the army general’s commands.