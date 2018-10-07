“Maliseche” a DPP returns from UNGA

Recent News
Malawi President Peter Mutharika, who Democratic Progressive Party Director of Elections Ben Phiri christened as “maliseche a ku mwera” (Genitals of Southern Region) is returning home on Monday evening.

Mutharika was in the US for the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A statement issued by Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara, says the President had a brief stop-over in South Africa.

He will land at Kamuzu International Airport at 1600 hours (4pm).

A hike in the fuel prices and electricity tariffs will welcome the president whose UNGA speech was rated highly by the UN and other local commentators.

