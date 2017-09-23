Malawians applaud Mutharika for bold UN speech

President Peter Mutharika has been applauded for issuing a stern stand by Malawi on matters to do with Africa’s representation at the United Nations (UN).

Speaking at the United Nations on Thursday, 21 September 2017, the Malawi leader said it is worrisome that the African continent is left out in decisions like that of global security.

According to Mutharika, there is no nation that is small to make contributions to matters of world security and peace.

“Let me express categorically, my Government’s disapproval of the ballistic missile technology. This should not be tolerated in any way by any member states of the United Nations.” Said the Malawi President.

He added: “There is no continent that is too poor to be part of the global peace agenda. Malawi strongly supports the African position for the full representation of the continent on the Security Council. The United Nations can no longer claim to lad in democracy while sidelining a representation of 1.2 billion people from Africa. How can we can we claim to be in unity with those whom we exclude? Africa must be included.”

Malawians have since reacted to Mutharika’s comments which others say have torn apart UN’s colonial mentality.

Commenting on a post on Facebook by commentator Onjezani Kenani, some users could not hide their support for Mutharika’s stand saying Mutharika had just said out one thing that shows Africa’s segregation on world issues.

Others were however holding a different view saying what Mutharika said was not of any importance arguing he should have dwelt much on problems facing Malawi and citing what his government is doing to curb them.

Sang J. Nkhwazi

Wrote: ” Compare the speech with the Bangladeshi PM who talked about the problems facing her country, the progress they’ve achieved, how they are working to eradicate poverty, how they have reduced national debt, their efforts to help the Rohingya, and what help they need. Malawi has no business talking about nuclear weapons when over 75% of its inhabitants have no access to electricity, over 60% have have no clean water, and when healthcare is on it’s last legs and infrastructure is repelling investors. Mutharika should have gone to focus on how he can improve the life of Malawians on the ground.

“How he will reduce crime in Malawi, which is rampant, how the currency can be preserved from further weakening, how women’s and maternity health can be improved, how the education system cam be improved, and Universities kept open…how jobs can be created and wealth creation opportunities for all Malawians(not just foreigners, or supporters of the ruling party) can be stimulaged, etc.

“Ask yourself what progress had Malawi made since the last UNGA?? There was a speech last time aswell, how much of the 2016 speech has resulted in tangible positive and measurable results.”

Richard Jackson Mdyetseni wrote:

“What message did he mean to deliver? The world has reached a point of no return and those in possession of nuclear weapons are manufacturing more and perfecting its delivery. Without nuclear weapons, you get attacked by those who have, dragged in the street and beheaded. Are we condemning North Korea for defending itself to avoid the fate of Sadam and Gaddafi? What impact does Malawi’s position have on the world stage or we are parroting merely to please Americans? Did we not have”

Kennedy Solidarity Rashid

wrote: Wow…..the one who helped in writing that speech should do it even when our president is in Malawi. … very interesting.”

Most comments however showed support for Mutharika for saying out one of the biggest problems Africa faces.

Overtime, issues of Africa segregation at the UN have sparkled debate with others saying it was high time the UN walked the talk on unity of the continents.