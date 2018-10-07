No boxing for northerners: Venue Obrigdo Leisure Park closed

There will be no suitable boxing venue for boxing lovers in the city of Mzuzu and the surrounding districts as the only boxing venue, Obrigado Leisure Park, is closed from accommodating boxing till April next year.

This has been done to with an aim of conducting massive renovation at the park.

Managing director for the park, who is also a former Northern Region boxing committee member, Stuart Slick Moyo, confirmed the development.

“This doesn’t mean that we have banned boxing here no, we are carrying a massive renovation and we feel it is not proper to organise such sporting activities while part of the fence is down.

“This will take us for at least six month which means there will be no boxing till April next year,” said Moyo.

Moyo added that the closure does not affect other businesses like Restaurant and bar for such services are being offered normally.

In a separate interview, one of the boxing promoters in Mzuzu, Willard Mwamlima, who owns Baghdad boxing promotion, said this will help to ‘kill’ boxing in the north.

“I planned to organise boxing every month, and you already witnessed this the past months, the closure of Obrigado is a big blow not only to us but to the boxers too because this will help to kill boxing in the region,” he said.

He added that boxing lovers were used with the place and it will be difficult to tell them that Obrigado is closed till next year.

Mzuzu got some famous boxers such as Felix Mwamaso, Malawi Kayuni, and Laston Kaira.