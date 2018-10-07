Nomads quench Hangover, through to the finals

Be Forward Wanderers have shuttered Hangover United dreams of reaching what could be -their historic finals for the Carlsberg Cup following a convincing 3-0 victory in the second semi-final match played on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Goals from Stanly Sanudi, veteran midfielder, Joseph Kamwendo and experienced forward, Zicco Mkanda, were enough for the Nomads to frustrate the lower division side who wished to write a new chapter in the cup’s records book.

Prior to the match, Hangover were not regarded as underdogs considering that they thrashed bigger clubs to reach this far such as Moyale Barracks and Blue Eagles in the round of 16 and quarter finals respectively.

Wanderers will battle it out with Masters Security in the finals next week on 20th October at the same venue in the commercial city of Blantyre, according to Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Masters booked the cup’s finale ticket after surprising Nyasa Big Bullets 4-3 on post-match penalties in Lilongwe on Saturday following 1-1 stalement in the regulation time.

Speaking to the press after the victory, Wanderers team manager, Steve Madeira, thanked his men for performing nicely and he added that it was a difficult encounter with the lower division side.

“What we wanted was to win today and it has happened, Hangover is a good side but we have beaten them with three goals and let me say that on several occasions they put us under pressure, however we are happy that we are through to the finals,” he said.

In an interview Hangover gaffer Alfred Chikwanje accepted the defeat claiming it was difficult for his men to get settled on the artificial grass pitch and play their game.

“It is very painful considering where we are coming from; anyway this tournament is always difficult towards the end since you meet with bigger teams such as these.

“We conceded silly two goals today which we could have avoided and be in the game, this pitch (artificial turf) was also a challenge to my boys who are used to bumpy grounds in the villages they are coming from,” said Chikwanje.