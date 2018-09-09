JZU Junior gets zero votes

John Tembo Junior got zero votes as he lost primary elections in Dedza South constituency on Friday.

Tembo who is a son to former MCP leader John Tembo was a pre-election favourite but on Friday voters chose Ishmael Wonani, 29.

Wonani amassed 588 votes while Wilfred Tsangala got 190 votes, Hawad Mzambwe found 12 votes, George Kalanda got 3 votes, Emanuel Chiwere got 1 vote and Tembo Junior got no vote. The incumbent Patrick Themu did not contest.

In his acceptance speech, youthful Wonani described the whole process as a miracle saying what God has done to him cannot by expressed by words alone.

“I thank God for giving me this chance. I have defeated John Tembo Junior a person who has a name in the history of the party. I promise to return this trust people have shown to me if voted into power in next years elections, said Wonani.

Speaking to Malawi Electoral Commission in an interview, presiding officer Chimwendo Banda expressed satisfaction saying the election has impressed the party since the was no violence despite initial tension.

Chimwendo said the elections were peaceful and fair as people were mindful that only one person declared a winner in every competition.

“We are very delighted to see how these elections have been conducted here in Dedza south constituency regarding that this constituency is very big and controversial. Many people had hope in John Tembo Junior since his father served the party for long time but what has happened here is opposite to that as people trusted the 29-year-old Wonani to go on MCP’s ticket come 2019,” Banda explained.

Earlier in the morning of 7th September, the party suspended primary elections in Dedza Central East following reports of irregularities.