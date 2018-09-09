Donna’s eggs dresses She-Flames

The Malawi national women’s football team got a timely boost on Saturday when Donna’s Eggs donated T-shirts to all 26 players and members of the technical panel.

This came just two days before the team departs for South Africa for the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

It follows the company’s earlier move to donate trays of eggs to the team during its entire camping period. The eggs and the branded t-shirts have cost over K700,000.

Speaking during the presentation at the Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Donnas eggs Marketing Manager Sadik Malinga said his company which is familiar with assisting women’s football in the country came in as a way of further motivating the team ahead of the tournament.

“We have been associated with women’s football for a long time, and will always be, because our product is more familiar with women. That’s why we decided to dress the team and provide them with eggs while in camp as a way of encouraging them as they travel to South Africa to represent the nation,” said Malinga.

In her acceptance speech, Chairperson for the National Women’s Football Committee Severia Chalira was all thankful to the company for the gesture.

“During last year’s tournament in Zimbabwe, we envied our counterparts as they were dressed in their respective sponsors’ shirts, which in some way affected the girls’ morale. But this time we will match them and the spirits will be high among the players,” said Chalira.

She also hailed Donna’s for its support towards the sport over the years and appealed to other companies to follow suit.

The team’s captain Salome Vinkhumbo echoed Chalira’s sentiments in applauding Donna’s for the donation.

“Previously we used to wear men’s football team’ oversized shirts, but now we have our own well-sized t-shirts which is a morale booster. This will also raise the confidence among us and we promise to return the favour by doing well at the tournament,” said Vinkhumbo.

Malawi is in group A alongside hosts South Africa, Botswana and Madagascar. The tournament runs from 12 -22 September, 2018.